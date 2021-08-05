Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) will finally be a free agent from her WWE contract soon.

Paquette left WWE shortly after SummerSlam 2020 but revealed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast that she is still under a non-compete clause, but that will be expiring soon.

Renee indicated that the non-compete is still preventing her from working for another pro wrestling company.

“My non-compete with WWE is nearly up,” she said.

Renee appeared for a WrestleMania 37 Watch Along stream in April, but confirmed that she is not currently employed by WWE in any capacity. She also said she still has a good relationship with WWE, and the door remains open for possible work between the two sides in the future.

“I still have a good standing relationship with WWE. There’s no ill-will or bad blood or anything like that,” she said.

Renee currently hosts her “Oral Sessions” podcast, is a new mom, and has her “Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously” cookbook out. Renee is interested in projects that “bridge the gap” between pro wrestling and other creative interests, and she promised wrestling will always be somewhere in the mix.

“I don’t ever want to separate myself from professional wrestling,” she said. “I know that’s where my fanbase comes from; I know that’s essentially going to always be my bread and butter — and I love that. I love professional wrestling, so I’m not looking to ‘get away’ from it by any stretch.”

Renee’s husband Jon Moxley currently works for AEW, and some fans expect her to join him there. She said their careers are not “married” but she does not rule out a run with AEW.

“Looking at AEW, I think there are endless opportunities of other things I could be doing over there, if that was to be something that came up down the line,” she said, “I’ve honestly not put much thought into it.”

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.