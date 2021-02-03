Veteran WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE.

Mysterio just spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and confirmed that he recently signed a new contract. The length of the deal was not revealed.

It was reported back in the fall that WWE had offered Rey a new three-year contract. He had previously signed a contract that ran for 18 months, and was reportedly working without a contract following his 2018 return. It was also said last fall that AEW had matched WWE’s financial offer, but the decision to have Rey’s son Dominik Mysterio on the main roster likely contributed to Rey choosing to stay where he was at.

The 46 year old SmackDown Superstar said he’s not ready to hang up the boots just yet.

“We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE,” Mysterio said. “I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.'”

Rey is currently working with Dominik on the blue brand. He said it means a lot to have his son with him. He also said WWE sees potential and a bright future for Dominik.

“I am so happy to see my son Dominik doing so well, and it means so much to me to be with him in WWE,” Mysterio said. “When I left WWE [in 2015], I was tired, I was beat and I was going through a phase in my life where I just needed some time off. That time away recharged my batteries.

“During that period, I was given time to think about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I sat down with my wife and my kids, and we ultimately made the decision together that it was time for me to come back to WWE. I am thankful for that opportunity because I knew my son wanted to be part of this industry, and I wanted to reopen the door for Dominik to eventually get a foot in the business. WWE has treated me like I had never left, and I am so grateful and truly blessed for that. I’m under WWE’s wings once again, and they’ve seen such potential in Dominik and such a bright future for him.”

Stay tuned for more on The Mysterios in WWE.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.