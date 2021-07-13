Sonya Deville may make her ring return during the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

It was first reported back in mid-June back that Deville was training for her return to the ring. Now Fightful Select reports that there has been a significant push to have Deville involved in Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, and at one point Deville was penciled in for the match.

WWE sources expect Deville to return to the ring soon as she has been training for that return for a few months now. People within WWE have had “glowing reviews” of Deville, the handling of her past year, and the way she’s worked her new role.

WWE reportedly wanted Deville back in the ring by WrestleMania 37 season earlier this year, but officials kept delaying the return to action for some reason.

Regarding Deville possibly working Money In the Bank, there is just one spot left for the women’s MITB Ladder Match after Deville announced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya this morning. Deville has announced all SmackDown participants so far, including Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega. The four RAW competitors are Asuka, Naomi, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss.

Deville has been working a main roster authority figure role since January of this year, returning after taking some time off in the fall of 2020. Deville has not wrestled since losing the No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Deville’s WWE status.

