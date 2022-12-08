AEW has upped the ante for next week’s main event on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, tonight’s Dynamite saw #1 contender Ricky Starks win the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. Starks vs. AEW World Champion MJF was previously announced as the Winter Is Coming main event, but now this will be a Winner Takes All match with the Dynamite Diamond Ring also up for grabs.

MJF is going into Winter Is Coming with the ring as he has won all three previous Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royales to take place before tonight – in 2021, 2020 and 2019. Instead of Starks wrestling the co-winner of the Battle Royale for possession of the ring, MJF will now defend the ring with the AEW World Title next week.

The winner of the Winter Is Coming main event will leave with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and the AEW World Title.

Starks became the new #1 contender by winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament last month, defeating Ethan Page in the finals. He then last eliminated Page to win tonight’s Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale.

Tonight’s post-Battle Royale segment on Dynamite featured a heated exchange between Starks and MJF, which you can see below, along with the updated card for the Winter Is Coming Dynamite from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX:

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match

.@starkmanjones has done it! Ricky Starks has won the #DynamiteDiamondBattleRoyale here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! But new #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a few words to say. pic.twitter.com/ewGI7Mifmu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

"I don't care that you're Absolute, because I'm a Generational Talent and my reign of terror has just begun." #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a few words for his newest challenger @starkmanjones! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/I8AqkQBgH4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1600664442458427393

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.