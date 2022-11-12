It looks like The Bloodline will do battle with The Brawling Brutes inside War Games at WWE Survivor Series this month.

WWE previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn for War Games, but there was no word on who their opponents might be. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel & Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown ended with The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes brawling in the ring.

Reigns brought The Bloodline to the ring for what was billed as a “special moment” from The Tribal Chief. After Paul Heyman praised The Usos for retaining over The New Day in tonight’s opener, Reigns talked about how it’s not easy being his cousin as he was always acknowledged for his greatness throughout their whole lives. Reigns then said he thought this moment would never happen… but the music interrupted and out came Ridge Holland and Butch.

Holland spoke from the stage and said they were tired of The Bloodline playing the numbers game, so tonight they brought back-up for Fight Night. The Celtic Warrior then came out and declared that this is the beginning of the end of The Bloodline. Reigns and The Usos laughed at Sheamus and taunted The Brawling Brutes. This led to a brawl breaking out in the ring. The Bloodline got the upperhand until the music interrupted and out came Drew McIntyre to even the odds.

McIntyre took out The Usos, then met Sikoa in the middle of the ring to get payback for WWE Clash at The Castle. McIntyre beat Sikoa down but turned around to a big boot to the face from Reigns. Reigns pounded on McIntyre until Sheamus grabbed Reigns from behind. The two faction leaders fought until their partners hit the ring and continued to brawl as SmackDown went off the air.

Zayn was not on tonight’s SmackDown and Cole noted that he was off dealing with a personal matter. Zayn was not at WWE Crown Jewel last weekend as he does not travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for WWE events due to religious differences.

While not officially announced, it looks like the 5-on-5 men’s War Games bout will see Reigns, The Usos, Sikoa and Zayn vs. Sheamus, Holland, Butch, McIntyre and one Superstar to be announced, perhaps Kevin Owens. Owens and Zayn have been rumored to work together at some point on the blue brand, as noted at this link. It’s possible that Owens first feuds with his best friend and former tag team partner before they decide to reunite to challenge The Usos, which has been rumored.

Sheamus has had the last few weeks off as he got married during Halloween weekend in New York City. McIntyre worked Crown Jewel to defeat Karrion Kross in the Steel Cage match, but he also missed a few shows due to his involvement in Sheamus’ wedding. WWE did an injury angle with The Bloodline attacking Sheamus a few weeks back and it was later said that he was at home with a broken elbow, and his arm in a sling. Michael Cole noted on commentary tonight that the storyline elbow injury has healed.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is what may be the updated card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, TBA)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, 2 Superstars TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, 1 Superstar TBA)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

