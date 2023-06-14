A new report has surfaced giving a big update on The Elite’s contracts with AEW.

The group, which consists of Kenny Omega, Adam “Hangman” Page, and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have been the backbone of AEW since it launched back in 2019. Each man has been negotiating a new contract over the last year, and now Fightful Select has an update on how those chats have been going.

According to the report, neither of the four men have reached a deal yet. Sources tell the publication that the belief is that The Elite will remain in AEW and that CM Punk returning after the events of last fall has not affected those plans. It is added that both sides (AEW & The Elite) have felt like several of the deals are close to being done.

Regarding Punk, there is no update on whether The Elite is willing to work with the Second City Saint in any capacity on screen. It is noted that lengthy creative plans seem to be in place for everyone for the time being.

Fightful also reports that WWE still has a heavy interest in The Elite in the event that they become available. However, WWE sources don’t expect that to happen and are not able to legally speak with The Elite as that would be tampering. The rumors of the Young Bucks speaking to WWE last year were denied.

Finally, It is unable to be determined exactly when each man’s AEW contract is up. Omega did have time added to his contract due to his time away for injury and recovery last year.

Stay tuned.