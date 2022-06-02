Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor is reportedly returning to pay-per-view soon.

AEW talent were recently told that ROH will be back in some capacity sooner than later, according to Fightful Select. Wrestlers were told that the weekend of Saturday, July 23 is targeted for ROH’s return to pay-per-view.

Word going around is that ROH Death Before Dishonor XIX will be held that weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts. There’s no word yet on the venue, or which wrestlers will be featured on the card.

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham recently indicated that the promotion would be starting up soon, and Khan has also talked openly to the media about hoping to reignite the ROH pay-per-view calendar. Now it looks like the first show since Khan’s ROH purchase was finalized will be the 19th Death Before Dishonor event, which is usually held in the summer.

This new report states that NJPW has quietly changed the date of their High Alert event from Sunday, July 24 to Sunday, July 17, at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC. It was speculated that this could be connected to the ROH pay-per-view. It should be noted that the NJPW website and the Eventbrite website still lists the show for July 24, and ticketholders have not received any kind of e-mail about the date being changed. We will keep you updated on if the announcement is made.

There’s still no word yet on ROH’s return to TV. Khan has continued to sign talents to AEW contract with the intent of using them for his ROH promotion.

Khan agreed to purchase ROH back in late March, and took over then. His acquisition was finalized several weeks back. ROH went on a hiatus in late 2021, but returned to action with Supercard of Honor XV on April 1, which was ran by Khan and his crew. Supercard of Honor XV saw Gresham become the undisputed ROH World Champion, while Wheeler Yuta became the ROH Pure Champion, FTR became the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Mercedes Martinez became the Interim ROH Women’s World Champion, and new talents debuted, some who were already affiliated with AEW, or are now. Since then, Samoa Joe signed with Khan and became the ROH World Television Champion, while Martinez became the undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion.

