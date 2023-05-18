WWE is headed to India later this year.

WWE CEO Nick Khan spoke at the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City today and revealed that WWE is set to host a live event in India this September, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. No other details were provided as of this writing.

While not confirmed as of this writing, it looks like this will be the international WWE Premium Live Event that was recently reported to be planned for Saturday, September 2, which is Labor Day Weekend.

Labor Day Weekend will be busy for pro wrestling fans again this year as AEW All Out is set to be held on Sunday, September 3. A similar situation happened in 2022 when WWE ran the Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event from Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3, and AEW held All Out on Sunday, September 4 from Chicago. WWE NXT Worlds Collide was also held that Sunday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This did not go over well with AEW President Tony Khan.

WWE has not ran a show in India since a Supershow live event in New Delhi on December 9, 2017. It was reported last November that WWE had a big event planned for Hyderabad, India, in January, but the show was postponed in late-December due to the Sony – Zee merger.

As we’ve noted, WWE is in talks with governments and tourism groups around the world, as recently discussed by Khan. It was recently indicted that WWE would not return to India until the Zee – Sony merger has been finalized, but word recently came down that they are approaching the final hurdle in the process. WWE is also in talks about running a PLE in Australia.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.