As we reported earlier this morning here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE has announced the official launch of their “WWE ID” program. The program will involve several professional wrestling schools who will give talents a path to eventually make it to WWE.

Pwinsider is reporting that the company has been working on this idea for several years now. It is said that former ROH and EVOLVE booker Gabe Sapolsky will be a part of those overseeing the ID program. Sapolsky has been working with WWE for several years now and has often been seen scouting at different schools and independent events.

WWE feels that by having an official relationship with these schools and promotions, they can point potential recruits to places they can train and learn “the right way.” Those who WWE feel are ready would be sent to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The concept will also allow WWE to have places to send existing developmental talents to learn different perspectives.

Additionally, WWE representatives are planning to visit the schools to help uplift what they are doing.

The WWE Performance Center is now being referred to as a “finishing school,” with the WWE ID accredited schools serving as a place where beginners will go first.

The report states that there may be some ripple effect on the independent scene as there could be some talents that want to get in or stay in WWE’s good graces as they attempt to get through WWE’s developmental system.

Several independent promoters say they are worried this could be the American equivalent of WWE signing all the British talents ahead of the launch of NXT UK a few years ago.

As of this writing, the following schools are included in today’s announcement:

* Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling (Houston)

* Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory (Atlanta). QT Marshall is the lead trainer.

* Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy (Davenport, Iowa)

* Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center (Concord, New Hampshire). Mike Hollow and Scott Reed are in charge.

* KnokX Pro Academy (Los Angeles). Rikishi and Black Pearl are in charge.

So proud to be apart of the @WWEID program! We have put so much work into @TheOfficialROW and now it’s time to take it up a notch! https://t.co/fcWrf7oAvO — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 29, 2024

We're honored to be recognized by @WWE as a top destination for aspiring professional wrestlers across the globe. In partnership with @WWEID, we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional training for those seeking to make an impact in our industry. https://t.co/8iS0Q9jGUU — BLACK×BRAVE (@BlackandBrave) October 29, 2024

Excited to see this program blossom and change the landscape of professional wrestling. As Coach QT and I say at The Nightmare Factory… “Do the Work” https://t.co/cF1AzsC1a6 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 29, 2024

We are proud and honored to announce that we are WWE’s prominent choice in the Northeast to participate under their new WWE ID program! We look forward to working with students from all over, and WWE ID prospects to enhance their overall development!#WWE #wweid pic.twitter.com/QbnvGSX2IB — Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center (@EPWTC1) October 29, 2024