The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are set to headline WrestleMania for the first time ever.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE officials have decided that Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 will close with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

There had been back & forth talk on if Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos would headline Night 1, or if Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair would. You can click here for Flair’s interesting comments on tonight’s main event, where she admitted she will be disappointed if she does not headline, and you can click here for Zayn’s comments on the main event.

UPDATE: The WrestleMania 39 Night 1 match/segment order with a new segment has been revealed at this link. You can click here fore more backstage notes, and you can click here for our live, detailed results and Viewing Party.

WrestleMania 39 will mark the first time that a tag team match has closed WrestleMania since WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeated WWE Hall of Famers Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff at WrestleMania I.

As we’ve noted, John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is set to open Night 1. You can click here for our live, detailed results and Viewing Party.

