A new report has revealed significant business clauses in the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the agreement not only formalizes their collaboration but also gives WWE an option to purchase TNA within a set time frame, as well as the right of first refusal on any competing offers for the company.

The deal is said to be modeled after arrangements WWE has made with European independent promotions in the past, where WWE retained the ability to acquire the partner company outright during a defined period.

Under the “right of first refusal” provision, if another party makes an offer to buy TNA, WWE can match that bid and complete the purchase itself — effectively ensuring that no sale moves forward without WWE’s consent or alignment with its interests.

Interest in TNA’s future has grown amid reports linking former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta to potential talks. However, the report suggests WWE’s strategy may be less about an immediate takeover and more about maintaining a strong, cooperative No. 2 wrestling promotion in the U.S. Such a setup could not only strengthen the overall wrestling market but also boost the value of television rights deals across the industry.