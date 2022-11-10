The WWE 24/7 Title is no more.

We noted earlier how Monday’s RAW saw Nikki Cross defeat Dana Brook to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. WWE then aired a backstage segment where Cross tried to throw the title in a trash can and while she missed, the message was received.

In an update, the official WWE website now lists the 24/7 Title as being defunct. Cross is listed as the last champion, with a reign of one day.

The title was made defunct some time in the last 20 hours as it was still active as of around 6pm on Tuesday.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced the 24/7 Title during the May 20, 2019 edition of RAW, with Titus O’Neil becoming the inaugural champion. The 24/7 Rule saw the title defended on WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown, as well as at various non-wrestling events and public appearances.

The official WWE website notes that there were a total of 197 24/7 Champions. The longest reign is listed as Brooke with 204 days, but that does not include many of the numerous non-televised live event title changes that have happened since Brooke won the title on the April 18 RAW, and this appears to be an error in WWE’s record as they also list Brooke’s 44 day reign that began at the September 24 live event in Vancouver. R-Truth had more than 53 reigns with the title, for more than 415 combined days as champion, while Brooke had more than 15 reigns, with more than 330 combined days as champion.

Notable WWE 24/7 Champions include Rob Gronkowski, Bad Bunny, Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves, Kyle Busch, DJ Marshmello, Mike Rome, Doug Flutie, Rob Stone, Michael Giaccio, The Gobbledy Gooker, Enes Kanter, and Santa Claus, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco, Alundra Blayze, and Pat Patterson, plus Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE Hall of Famer Kane).

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Cross and Brooke had to say about the 24/7 Title being trashed on RAW.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.