A hearing was held earlier this week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi regarding the criminal case against former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr.

DiBiase is scheduled to stand trial beginning August 26 at 9:00 a.m., with jury selection set for August 19. The court has set deadlines for the submission of expert witnesses: June 20 for the prosecution and June 27 for the defense. All pre-trial motions must be filed by July 10.

DiBiase was arrested in April 2023 on multiple federal charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft of federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

According to court documents, the government previously filed a motion requesting more time, citing the extensive discovery involved and the need for both sides to adequately prepare for trial or explore a possible plea agreement. The court agreed, noting that the “ends of justice” outweighed the need for a speedy trial.

If convicted, DiBiase faces significant penalties:

* Conspiracy: up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

* Wire fraud (6 counts): up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 per count

* Theft of federal funds (2 counts): up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 per count

* Money laundering (4 counts): up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 per count

In total, he faces a potential maximum of 45 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

Allegations of Misuse of Federal Funds

The indictment accuses DiBiase of conspiring with John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New, and others to fraudulently obtain federal funds from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). These funds, intended for low-income individuals and families, were allegedly diverted for DiBiase’s personal use.

Prosecutors allege DiBiase used two companies he controlled — Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC — to secure at least five sham contracts worth millions. These contracts were allegedly awarded through the Mississippi Department of Human Services and associated nonprofits despite DiBiase and his companies being unqualified to provide the contracted social services.

Between 2016 and 2019, DiBiase is accused of receiving large sums under false pretenses, including:

* $500,000 from the Family Resource Center (FRC) for “leadership outreach services”

* $500,000 from the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC)

* Nearly $500,000 for assessing emergency food assistance needs

* $1 million from the FRC to create the “RISE Program” for inner-city youth

* $250,000 from MCEC for undefined services

Prosecutors claim these payments were made in full regardless of whether any work was performed. The money was allegedly used for personal purchases, including a house, a boat, and a vehicle.

One count of wire fraud relates to the transfer of funds from Familiae LLC to K&T Management, another company owned by DiBiase, and a $401,304.37 transfer for a property purchase in Madison, Mississippi. The government is seeking forfeiture of the property at 115 Rosedowne Bend, as well as any additional funds DiBiase profited from.

Court records reveal DiBiase and his wife Kristen agreed in March 2023 to forfeit the property so that the U.S. Marshals could sell it. That separate forfeiture case remains open.

Legal Proceedings and Statements

DiBiase has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. As part of his release conditions, he must notify the court of any changes to his residence or contact information, submit a DNA sample if requested, and refrain from violating any laws.

Outside the courthouse, when approached by WAPT-TV for comment, DiBiase simply said, “Jesus loves you, brother. God bless you, man.” His attorney attempted to prevent him from speaking, but was unsuccessful.

During the court hearing, prosecutors stated DiBiase tested positive for Adderall and marijuana at the time of his arrest. His attorney attributed the marijuana result to a CBD gummy and hemp oil, and acknowledged DiBiase used Adderall for ADHD — although he did not have a valid prescription, having taken the medication from his brother.

The trial was previously delayed multiple times. It was initially scheduled for July 16, 2024, then moved to January 7, 2025, before being postponed again following the recusal of the original judge.