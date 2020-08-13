Big Update on The Velveteen Dream’s WWE NXT Status

The Velveteen Dream is reportedly set to return to WWE NXT soon.
There had been rumors on Dream being released from the company over the past few months but it looks like things have changed as now word is from Fightful Select that his return to the company is said to be imminent.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- WWE Employees Reportedly Not Happy Over the Situation with Furloughs
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman