 Big Update on The Velveteen Dream's WWE NXT Status

The Velveteen Dream is reportedly set to return to WWE NXT soon.

There had been rumors on Dream being released from the company over the past few months but it looks like things have changed as now word is from Fightful Select that his return to the company is said to be imminent.

