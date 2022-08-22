The NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view quickly sold out this morning.

NJPW will return to New York City on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street at the 2,100-seat Palladium in Times Square. PWInsider notes that the company quickly sold all tickets that were put on sale this morning for the pre-sale.

Tickets were priced at $39.50, $49.50, $69.50, $79.50, $99.50, $149.50, $199.50, $249.50, $349.50, and $499.50 for VIP Box seating with food service. There are very few tickets on sale for Rumble on 44th Street at this point, mostly from re-sellers who are charging upwards of $1,000 per seat.

The official on-sale date for Rumble on 44th Street is Thursday, August 25, and the remaining tickets will be put on sale then.

NJPW Rumble on 44th Street will feature Stardom wrestlers, but no matches have been announced yet. This will be NJPW’s first New York City event since the G1 Supercard event on April 6 of that year, which was held at Madison Square Garden.

