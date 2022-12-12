A new report from PWInsider notes that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start during the first week of January.

Word is that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, but there’s no word yet on what the official title will be. Regal previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

As we’ve noted, Regal is headed back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal requested that the option year on his contract not be picked up. Khan confirmed last week that Regal is still under contract to AEW through this month, but he is headed back to WWE. You can click here for what Khan had to say about the whole situation during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday.

It was reported last week how Regal will be able to return to WWE as a coach/producer after this year is over, and due to the conditional release from AEW, he will not be able to appear as an on-screen character in WWE through 2023. Regal will be able to return to WWE TV in 2024. You can click here for a recent backstage report on Regal, WWE and AEW, including news on Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H working together.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.