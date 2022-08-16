WWE has set a new record with WrestleMania 39 ticket sales.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed during today’s Q2 2022 earnings call that the company sold more than 90,000 tickets to WrestleMania 39 within the first 24 hours of tickets being on sale last week.

This is more than any event in WWE history, and a 42% increase over the first day sales for WrestleMania 38. As noted, Michael Cole mentioned during last Friday’s SmackDown that WWE had the most successful first day of ticket sales for any WrestleMania event in history.

Triple H noted during today’s call that WrestleMania 39 is roughly at 80% sold for an event that is still 8 months away, with no matches announced for Night 1 or Night 2. He touted how in 40 years WWE has never sold that many tickets to a WrestleMania event, that quickly, and that those record numbers are leading to sell-outs with passionate fans for both nights.

WWE issued the following today following the Q2 call:

WrestleMania® 39 Breaks Ticket Sales Record



STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a record for first-day ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 taking placeat SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours – more than any event in WWE history and a 42% increase over first-day sales for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.



WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque revealed the numbers on WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call, where the company announced it produced its most successful second quarter in history – setting records for revenue and adjusted OIBDA.



“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”



WrestleMania39 takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.



Limited single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania can still be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.



Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.



It was reported earlier this week that WWE officials were “ecstatic” with early ticket sales for WrestleMania 39, especially for Night 2.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for WrestleMania 39 ended at midnight on Thursday night, and then tickets officially went on sale to the general public at 1pm ET this afternoon. WWE offered single-night tickets for WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2, plus combo tickets good for both nights. It was noted by WrestleTix that the combo tickets were essentially sold out on the first day, unless more end up being added at a later date. Going into the weekend there were reportedly around 2,300 tickets left for Night 1, and less than 1,200 tickets left for Night 2.

WWE pushed the combo tickets in a significant way during the pre-sale, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that more than 10,000 combo tickets for both nights were sold during the pre-sale. It was also reported that around 1,000 tickets were sold individually for each night during the pre-sale. The combo tickets were described as reasonably priced, while the individual tickets ran much higher, described as ridiculously priced.

The SoFi Stadium seating arrangement on Ticketmaster is currently a limited setup for WrestleMania Hollywood, so they could always open up the rest of the stadium and offer more tickets to fans. It was previously reported that SoFi has an official capacity of 70,240 seats, but that can be expanded up to 100,240 seats for major events.

WWE’s WrestleMania Hollywood is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, which is in the Los Angeles area.

