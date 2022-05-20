The Road to WWE Clash at The Castle for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly being planned.

This has not been confirmed, but the plan is for Reigns to start with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, and end up with Drew McIntyre. The following matches are not “etched in stone,” but are in the works:

* Reigns vs. Riddle at WWE Money In the Bank on July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Reigns vs. Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

* Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

As noted before at this link, Reigns recently came to terms on a new WWE deal, which will see him work fewer dates. It was reported this week that Reigns was added to the July 25 RAW from Madison Square Garden, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam. You can click here for details on other shows Reigns was added to.

Orton and Riddle will be on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match.

