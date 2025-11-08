Kevin Owens has fans buzzing after posting a new update that suggests his WWE comeback may be inching closer.

“The Prize Fighter” surfaced via social media on Friday to share a short video clip of himself at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

While the footage didn’t show him taking bumps or training inside the ring, the veteran star could be seen running short sprints across the facility, a key sign of progress as he continues to rehab from major neck surgery he underwent back in July.

The update marks the first substantial sign of physical activity from Owens since he was sidelined earlier this year.

Owens, 41, was pulled from WWE storylines in the months leading up to WrestleMania 41, where he had been scheduled to face Randy Orton. Doctors later discovered serious neck issues that required surgical intervention, forcing Owens out of action indefinitely.

In July, Owens underwent neck fusion surgery, a procedure that initially sparked uncertainty about whether he would ever compete again. However, Owens later revealed that his operation was on the “lower extreme of severity,” describing it as a best-case scenario for his long-term recovery.

At the time, Kevin Owens said his goal was to return to the ring sometime in 2026, but he avoided setting a firm timeline, emphasizing that his recovery would be guided entirely by how well his bones healed post-surgery.

Today’s Performance Center footage has already fueled speculation that Owens’ recovery may be ahead of schedule — or at least trending in a very positive direction.

