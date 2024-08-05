Early this morning Becky Lynch posted on social media with a message that made many assume The Man’s run with WWE was over. A new report has since surfaced providing more details on Lynch’s future.

According to Fightful Select, Lynch has NOT officially retired from WWE, and if she has, WWE has not been informed yet. A source did tell the publication that since Lynch is no longer under contract she could retire and not tell them. However, the belief is that Lynch is just enjoying some time off and that the company wants to be respectful to her since she’s done so much for WWE over the years past.

Fightful adds that WWE also believes that when the time is right, Lynch will get back into the fold. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated. .