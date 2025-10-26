WWE begins winding down the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow night in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw is scheduled to take place on Monday night, October 27, 2025, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, streaming via Netflix.

Ahead of the weekly two hour-plus prime time red brand program, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce hopped on social media to make some announcements regarding the show.

Heading into the 10/27 episode of WWE Raw, which is the red brand “go-home show” for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this coming weekend on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Raw shot-caller confirmed some in-ring action and segments.

First, Pearce confirmed that just days before their showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso will go face-to-face.

Additionally, it was announced that Rusev will battle Penta in a match to determine the new number one contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which is currently held by The Judgment Day’s own “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella will go one-on-one against The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez in one-on-one action in the women’s division.

Finally, previously announced for Monday night is a major championship match featuring top Superstars from the blue brand over on WWE SmackDown. The match will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending their titles against the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The match was made official on the October 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, where Flair and Bliss responded to Bayley’s social media challenge and accepted the bout for this coming Monday night.

