WWE has announced a big segment and match for next Monday’s RAW.

Brock Lesnar returned to RAW this week and attacked Bobby Lashley, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Lashley later challenged Lesnar to come to RAW to face him in the ring. WWE has now confirmed that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.

Regarding Rollins, he will make his first defense of the WWE United States Title on Monday, against Matt Riddle. Rollins won the title from Lashley this past Monday on RAW, which came just two nights after Riddle defeated Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK:

* Elias returns

* Cora Jade appears on RAW with Rhea Ripley to choose “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT the next night

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract

* New WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle

* Brock Lesnar appears to respond to call-out by Bobby Lashley

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

