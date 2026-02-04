AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a packed night, with two new matches officially added to tonight’s show and a Women’s World Championship rematch locked in for next week.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on X that AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron will be in action on tonight’s Dynamite.

The champions are set to face Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in an Eliminator match, with Bayne and Ford earning a future title opportunity if they can score the win.

Khan also confirmed a high-profile trios bout for tonight’s broadcast, as Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and PAC of The Death Riders will go head-to-head with Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon representing The Don Callis Family.

Another match could still be added to the lineup as well. A mixed tag team bout featuring Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm was listed as a potential standby match for the show.

Looking ahead to next week, Khan revealed that Kris Statlander has agreed to give Thekla a rematch for the AEW Women’s World Championship on the February 11 edition of Dynamite.

However, the rematch comes with a twist, as Statlander will be allowed to choose the stipulation for the title bout.

That stipulation is set to be revealed on tonight’s Dynamite.

