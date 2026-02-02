The updates for tonight’s WWE Raw show continue to surface.

Heading into the February 2 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which airs at 8/7c from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the post-Royal Rumble: Riyadh show, some new information has come to light.

WWE Raw in Philly this evening will feature Penta vs. Bronson Reed of The Vision in an explosive singles showdown, while newcomer Je’Von Evans will continue his battle against Los Americanos, as he goes one-on-one against El Grande Americano.

Previously announced for the 2/2 Raw on Netflix in “The City of Brotherly Love” is “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer putting her WWE Women’s World Championship on-the-line against Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day in a Philadelphia Street Fight, as well as appearances by Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble winners Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan.

UPDATED

* According to one source, Roman Reigns is set to be in the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw, and Oba Femi is expected to make his official WWE Raw debut.

