A major title match and several key appearances have been added to the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 42.

WWE has confirmed that the Women’s United States Championship will be on the line during Friday night’s go-home show in Las Vegas, as Giulia defends against Tiffany Stratton.

The bout marks just the second defense of Giulia’s current reign, and notably her first title defense in three months. It also serves as a rematch from their March 27 non-title encounter, which Giulia won.

Big stakes.

Familiar rivals.

Also scheduled for the show, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear ahead of his WrestleMania 42 title defense against Randy Orton. Rhodes is expected to deliver a message directed at both Orton and Pat McAfee as the weekend approaches.

Jacob Fatu is set to be in the building as well, just days before his unsanctioned clash with Drew McIntyre on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

These new additions join an already loaded lineup for the WrestleMania go-home episode of SmackDown, which will also feature the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, along with an eight-man street fight pitting The MFTs against The Wyatt Sicks.

One last stop before WrestleMania.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.