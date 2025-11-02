The lineup for Monday’s post-Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has once again delivered his traditional Sunday morning video update, and this week’s announcement has plenty for fans to get excited about.

In his latest post, Pearce confirmed that the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be appearing live on Monday’s episode of Raw.

“You have a brand new World Heavyweight Champion, the Best in the World, CM Punk, and Punk will be live tomorrow night on the flagship,” Pearce said in the announcement clip shared across WWE’s official social media platforms.

Monday’s show emanates from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and serves as the fallout from this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Peacock.

Pearce also hinted that he will have something significant to say when Raw goes live.

“All that and so much more, much of which I can’t discuss now, but I will tomorrow night,” Pearce added, teasing further developments.

In addition to Punk’s first appearance since winning the World Heavyweight Title, two new matches have been made official for the show, which are Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors, and Penta vs. El Grande Americano.

They join the previously confirmed World Tag Team Championship match, with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defending their titles against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as well as Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez.

