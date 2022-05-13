After rumors and speculation on his future with the company, word now is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached a new agreement with the company, which will see him cut way back on appearances.

Reigns, who turns 37 on May 25, indicated before WrestleMania Backlash that he was cutting back on dates and then after Backlash he indicated that the main event may have been his last time teaming with his cousins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Now the Wrestling Observer reports that Reigns’ exact schedule and details of the new deal are not clear past the fact that he will work TV dates, but not every week, and he may not be doing non-televised live events moving forward, and if he is working live events, it will be very limited. Reigns also will not be working every Premium Live Event.

Reigns is expected to work between 6 and 8 of the top events per year. He had been advertised for the WWE Hell In a Cell event on June 5 in Chicago, but he is no longer scheduled for that show and now the plan for the first Undisputed WWE Universal Title defense is on July 2 at Money In the Bank in Las Vegas.

The current plan is for Reigns to defend at Money In the Bank against someone other than Drew McIntyre. Plans are always changing but WWE is looking to do McIntyre vs. Reigns for the title at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

Reigns is not currently advertised for any WWE TV tapings or live events for July or August, besides Money In the Bank and SummerSlam, which is scheduled for July 30 in Nashville. It’s rumored that he will be taking some time off following the June 24 SmackDown. Despite not being advertised, he is still expected to appear on some of the RAW and SmackDown shows to build to the Premium Live Event matches. It was noted that at some point soon the shows Reigns will appear on will start advertising him.

“Reigns has both the money and the power in the company to do what he wants. If his body is hurting, and it would be, he can slow down. He has kids and doesn’t need to do anything else if he doesn’t want to,” the report noted.

It was also said that Reigns is not planning on leaving WWE any time soon. There is interest in moving into acting, and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has stated that the company was looking at helping Reigns achieve his Hollywood goals.

Reigns is advertised for tonight’s SmackDown from Wilkes-Barre, PA.

