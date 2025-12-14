Not all odds-on-favorites got their hands raised on Saturday night.

While the first match of the evening between Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi ended in somewhat non-finish fashion, with the match being called off when Drew McIntyre attacked Rhodes, the second match of the evening saw the first upset of the night.

In the second of three NXT vs. WWE exhibition matches, which were insisted on by John Cena heading into WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, the women’s division offered a big upset finish.

Former WWE NXT double champion Sol Ruca managed to pick up a victory via roll-up over WWE main roster veteran and future WWE Hall of Fame legend Bayley.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the entire match:

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca We see some more videos honoring John Cena, some more celebrities and notable faces in the crowd, and then we head back down to ringside for our second of four matches. In our second of three WWE vs. NXT “exhibition matches”, we focus on the women. First out to the ring is Bayley. Cole talks on commentary about Bayley meeting John Cena at an autograph signing before joining WWE, and patterning herself after him early on. She settles in the ring as they praise her for training the next generation of talent. From WWE NXT, former double champion Sol Ruca makes her way out as Cole and Barrett sing her praises on commentary. Both are in the ring and ready to rock and roll, and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two waste no time and get right at it. Bayley hooks a side headlock and applies a waist-lock. Ruca tries to fight out, so Bayley hits a headlock takeover. Bayley wrenches the arm, but Ruca does a cartwheel to get out. They go into the ropes, so Bayley drops down. Ruca gets on her hand and walks forward before hitting a head-scissor takeover. Bayley pops up and wrenches the arm again. Ruca quickly hits an X-Factor, and Bayley rolls out of the ring to recover. Ruca grabs at Bayley, but Bayley snaps her off the middle rope. Bayley goes outside and tries to slide under the turnbuckle, but she comes up short. Ruca walks on her hands to avoid a shot on the apron. Ruca goes for a moonsault block to the floor, but she lands on her feet when Bayley moves. Bayley then hits her with a forearm to the jaw. My feed cut out for a moment. Ruca hits a cartwheel off the top rope into a DDT for a near fall. Bayley fires back with a Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall. Bayley gets her in the tree of woe and drops an elbow for a two-count. Bayley goes for a Rose Plant, but Ruca gets out and hits a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Ruca goes to the ropes for a Sol Snatcher, but Bayley counters out and hits a Rose Plant for a close two-count. Ruca gets a foot on the bottom rope. Bayley furiously punches away at her before hitting a back suplex. Bayley goes to the top rope for a diving elbow drop, but Ruca gets the knees up. Ruca hits a Sol Snatcher, but the impact nearly sends Bayley out of the ring. Back inside, they trade roll-ups until Ruca gets the win. Winner: Sol Ruca

For those who missed the show, fear not, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 12/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.