Big Vito was an Italian gangster long before he was “the guy in WWE who wears a dress.”

And he wants to make sure everyone else is aware of this fact as well.

In a new statement released via his various official social media accounts, the former WWE Superstar Big Vito, who worked as an Italian street guy during his days with ECW, and later in WCW, took WWE and Paul “Triple H” Levesque to task for ripping off his look and style for the new character for Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

The statement shared via Big Vito’s official X account (@TheBigVitoBrand), reads as follows:

I’ve got an honest question for Triple H. I’ve lived this lifestyle my whole life. I’ve been doing this gimmick since 1999. I’m still the Don in the squared circle, but this kid—who has publicly disrespected me—has stolen everything but the shoes on my feet. Your own people have reached out to me, asking for help with “family” storylines. Those ideas? Mine. Talent relations even called me, said I’d be “brought in” down in Florida. Yet here I am—a 35-year veteran—watching WWE bury me while they rip off my gimmick wholesale. And yes, I’ve got the receipts to back up everything I’m saying here. So tell me: are we really going to keep doing this? Keep embarrassing Italians with this nonsense? Keep disrespecting my 35 years in this business? Stacks — I get it. Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery. I’ve got a few old leather jackets if you need them, but I doubt you can pull off the bald look. Just remember: no matter who you put in the “costume,” they’ll always be living in my shadow until I give my stamp of approval. — THE Don