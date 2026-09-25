Big Vito LoGrasso says he is staying with Juggalo Championship Wrestling following Vince Russo’s departure. In a September 23 statement, Vito paid tribute to his longtime friend while making his own status with the promotion explicit.

Vito described Russo as a friend of 35 years and said their recent time working together at JCW meant a great deal to him. He thanked Russo for the work, passion and creativity he brought to the promotion. “Companies and chapters change, but 35 years of brotherhood stays with us,” Vito wrote.

He then addressed his own future: “I remain a proud member of the JCW roster, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build here.” Vito added that his focus is on giving fans everything he has and making the next chapter count. He closed by saying, “The Don still has business to handle in JCW.”

Vito did not announce a new contract, booking or role. His statement clarifies that Russo’s exit does not also mean he is leaving the promotion.

Russo said earlier this week that he and Violent J had agreed to part ways after roughly a year of working together. Vito’s message recognized that split while emphasizing that their friendship continues beyond JCW.

Source: Big Vito’s September 23 statement on X.