Two tag team matches have been added to the line-up for the WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced a big non-title War Games advantage match for next week’s SmackDown with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre taking on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The Men’s War Games match will feature Sheamus, McIntyre, Ridge Holland, Butch, and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The winners of next Friday’s tag team bout will earn the numbers advantage inside War Games the following night.

Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was also announced for SmackDown.

#1 contender Shotzi has feuded with Rousey for a few weeks now as they prepare to lock up at Survivor Series. Baszler has had Rousey’s back as of late, and Rodriguez evened the odds for Shotzi. Last night’s SmackDown saw Shotzi pick up a win over Baszler after a distraction by Rodriguez. WWE then announced the match for next Friday.

It’s interesting to note that Reigns is not advertised for the final show before Survivor Series.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island:

* Go-home build for Survivor Series

* SmackDown World Cup Semi-finals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch

* SmackDown World Cup Semi-finals: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

* Men’s War Games Advantage Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre

