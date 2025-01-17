A new match has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the January 17 episode from San Diego, California, a new women’s tag-team match has been announced for the show, which will see Bianca Belair & Naomi taking on the team of Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Bianca Belair & Naomi take on Nia Jax & Candice LeRae Bayley reigned supreme in last week’s turbulent Fatal 4-Way Match against Nia Jax, Naomi and Bianca Belair to earn the right to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Title, but the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are coming for more when they take on The Irresistable Force and the disruptive Candice LeRae.



Previously announced for tonight’s show:

* Solo Sikoa returns

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Title)

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza (WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match)

