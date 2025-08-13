The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

As the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London on August 24 continues, All Elite Wrestling rolls into the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, August 13, for this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Heading into tonight’s show, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a new women’s trios bout.

The match will feature TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Thekla and Skye Blue teaming up to take on the three-woman team of Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale.

Previously announced for the 8/13 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway, Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight, as well as AEW World Champion Hangman Page and MJF going face-to-face in the ring.

