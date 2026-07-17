A new championship match has been made official for next weekend’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view.

AEW announced via social media late Thursday night that AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Copeland & Christian Cage will defend their titles against Claudio Castagnoli & PAC of the Death Riders at the event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The title bout comes after Copeland and Cage retained the championships against Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Castagnoli, PAC and the rest of the Death Riders launched a post-match assault on the champions, with the Bang Bang Gang also becoming involved in the chaotic scene.

The upcoming contest will mark Copeland and Cage’s third successful title defense attempt since capturing the championships from FTR at Double or Nothing in May.

Meanwhile, Castagnoli and PAC will be looking to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time when they challenge for the gold at Redemption.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 7/26 AEW Redemption PPV in Montreal:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kevin Knight (AEW World Title)

* Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (AEW Women’s Title)

* Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo (AEW National Title)

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Bandido (AEW International Title)

* Cope & Cage (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC (AEW Tag-Team Titles)

* “The Painkiller” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty Celebration

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.