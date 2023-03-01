A big title match has been announced for an upcoming episode of MLW Underground.

On Tuesday’s episode of the show, it was announced that Jacob Fatu will challenge Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the March 21 episode.

This comes after Fatu earned a title shot by winning the 2022 Battle Riot battle royal.

The two top stars have been feuding again in recent weeks as Fatu made it clear that he had the title in his sights.

Hammerstone became the champion by beating Fatu at MLW Fightland 2021 in a Title vs. Title Match as at the time, Hammerstone was the reigning MLW National Openweight Championship. The win ended Fatu’s 819-day reign with the world title.