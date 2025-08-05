The main event for the next ROH Wrestling special event has been announced.

Late Monday evening, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to make some announcements. In addition to Forbidden Door 4-Way title match qualifier for AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, OH. on Wednesday night, the shot-caller for AEW and ROH announced the main event for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025.

Now confirmed for the upcoming ROH Wrestling pay-per-view event scheduled for Friday, August 29, at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is Bandido vs. Hechicero for the ROH World Championship.

Thus far the Bandido vs. Hechicero main event title tilt is the only match officially announced for the 8/29 pay-per-view event in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/29 for complete ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 results.