During the April 23 edition of AEW Dynamite, which emanated from the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana, a major championship bout was officially confirmed for an upcoming marquee event. In a high-stakes announcement that immediately set the wrestling world abuzz, it was revealed that reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line against none other than Samoa Joe.

This blockbuster title match is set to headline the AEW Beach Break special, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 14, in Chicago, Illinois. With two of AEW’s most intense and hard-hitting competitors set to collide, the championship showdown promises to be a physical and unpredictable encounter that fans won’t want to miss.

Moxley, known for his unrelenting brawling style and fearless approach to combat, will be facing a dangerous challenger in Samoa Joe—a veteran powerhouse with a reputation for dismantling opponents with precision and brutality. As Beach Break approaches, the anticipation continues to build for what is sure to be a main event clash worthy of the AEW World Championship spotlight.