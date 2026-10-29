Kyle Fletcher has his sights set on the AEW World Championship, and he’ll get his opportunity at Full Gear 2026.

Following his victory over Jack Perry on the October 28 episode of AEW Fright Night Dynamite, Fletcher was joined in the ring by fellow Don Callis Family members Don Callis, Jake Doyle and Mark Davis.

Fletcher first turned his attention to the AEW World Tag Team Championships, confidently predicting that Davis and Doyle would capture the titles at Full Gear.

He then shifted the focus to his own championship aspirations, issuing a challenge to reigning AEW World Champion Will Ospreay for a title showdown at the upcoming pay-per-view.

“I have beaten Will Ospreay at Full Gear before… and I am going to do it AGAIN!” Fletcher declared.

The challenge didn’t go unanswered for long, as AEW President Tony Khan subsequently confirmed that Ospreay will defend the AEW World Championship against Fletcher at Full Gear.

The match gives Fletcher an opportunity to repeat his previous Full Gear victory over Ospreay, this time with AEW’s top championship on the line.

AEW Full Gear 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 14, from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.