WWE is wasting no time stacking the deck for its historic Netflix era, and the first anniversary show now has a massive main event locked in.

The company has officially announced that WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will defend his title against Bron Breakker on the January 5, 2026 edition of Monday Night Raw, marking the one-year anniversary of the show’s move to Netflix.

The celebration will take place live from The Barclays Center in New York City, giving WWE a major market backdrop for one of its biggest televised matches of the winter.

This showdown pairs Punk, who has spent the past year cementing himself as the face of the red brand, with Breakker, a surging powerhouse who’s been knocking on the door of a world-title opportunity.

Now he finally gets it, and on one of the most high-profile nights of the entire calendar.

A fitting stage.

A long-awaited collision.

And a spotlight big enough for both men to try to steal.

More details for the anniversary special are expected to surface as the date draws closer.

