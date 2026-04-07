The road to WrestleMania 42 passes through “The Lonestar State” this evening for a stop at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

And at least one big announcement related to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” is expected tonight.

Heading into the April 6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, one source is reporting that WWE is expected to officially announce IShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight & The Usos for a six-man tag-team match at WrestleMania 42 on the show.

As noted, IShowSpeed is backstage at the Toyota Center and is expected to appear on the program.

LA Knight vs. Austin Theory, a scheduled singles match, is slated to be the first bout of the evening after the advertised opening segment with CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage, and again on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)