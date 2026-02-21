Liv Morgan will be in the house on Monday night.

And she’ll be making headlines.

WWE confirmed via social media on Friday that the 2026 Royal Rumble winner will make her WrestleMania 42 decision on Monday’s Raw in Atlanta, GA.

As noted, Morgan won this year’s Women’s Rumble match, giving her the opportunity to challenge either WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 or April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Previously advertised for the February 23 episode of WWE Raw at State Farm Arena is a tribute to AJ Styles, the return of Brock Lesnar, IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, as well as ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. OG El Grande Americano in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match.

