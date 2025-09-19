The WWE SmackDown updates continue to roll in.

In the latest update, WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will take part in a contract signing for their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on Saturday.

From WWE.com:

After Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returned to attack Drew McIntyre last week, The American Nightmare and The Scottish Psychopath will sign the contract for Wrestlepalooza. Embrace the chaos tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

