As noted, superstars Ricochet, Chad Gable, and Natalya Neidhart’s WWE contracts are set to expire soon. As previously reported, WWE was doing its best to retain Gable and Natalya, but Ricochet gave notice to the company and is expected to go elsewhere, most likely AEW.

In an update, PW Insider reports that Ricochet has not dates scheduled after tonight’s episode of Raw, and unless a complete 180 happens, it will be his last night with WWE.

As for Gable and Natalya, WWE is reportedly “close” to finalizing deals with both, but nothing has been locked in as of yet. There were voices in AEW who have told Tony Khan to pursue Gable if he becomes a free agent, but based on Gable’s use on television he will most likely stay with WWE. There is “some time” for WWE before they need to figure out Natalya’s future.

