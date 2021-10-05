Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is reportedly set to be featured in the WWE Draft on tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word yet on what brand Steveson will be going to, but word from backstage and internal talk is that he will be drafted during tonight’s RAW. There’s also no word on immediate creative plans, or if WWE will do anything significant with Gable while he finishes up his senior year of college, but it’s believed that the announcement will come later in the show tonight.

Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE in early September. WWE announced then that Steveson signed a unique contract with the company, their first-ever NCAA NIL (name, image, likeness) deal. It was noted that while signed to the exclusive agreement, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota.

The deal will allow Gable to attend the University of Minnesota for his senior year, and defend the Division I national championship at heavyweight. It was also reported that WWE will set up a remote training facility for Steveson near the UoM campus, where he will learn the finer points of in-ring work with WWE coaches. There is no word on which coaches will be sent to work with the 21 year old Gable. He will also have access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where his brother Bobby Steveson is currently training.

It was also reported in early September that Steveson’s multi-year talent contract with WWE will officially begin once he graduates from college in May, and that he will be a full-time performer with WWE, but will also appear on WWE TV during the school year. This indicated that we might see Gable on WWE NXT TV sooner than later, but that was never confirmed.

