Becky Lynch hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the May 27th episode of WWE RAW where she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. She is currently a free agent as her WWE contract expired in June.

While appearing at the 2024 Vulture Festival, Lynch was asked about her future. She said,

“Lads. Ah, you know, I’m training for this half marathon. I’ve been working on some other stuff that I can’t really talk about. If you think the way that I’m going to go out, after the career that I’ve had, is with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, well that’s probably not going to happen. When will that comeback (be)? I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve really been enjoying myself and working on some projects that I’m very excited about. Whenever I get to share them with you, I think they’re pretty awesome and I think you’ll think they are pretty awesome. We will see what the future holds.”

There are some reports that Lynch will be back in time for the debut of WWE RAW on Netflix in January 2025.

Pwinsider is reporting that there will be a big gathering of WWE talents at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. The event will take place in early December.

The report states that a number of top WWE talents will be at the HQ for a media event to promote the debut of Monday Night on RAW on Netflix, which takes place on January 6, 2025.

It was added that there is a lot of excitement about WWE coming over to the streaming service.

