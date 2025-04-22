Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is set to kick off with a high-stakes tag team clash, as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hit the ring to battle the duo of Gigi Dolan and Tatum Paxley in non-title action.

The main event of the evening will see Roxanne Perez step up to challenge reigning NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, with the title on the line in what promises to be a hard-fought contest.

Also on tap for tonight’s broadcast, Lexis King is once again in possession of the coveted Heritage Cup. He’s scheduled to put the trophy on the line against an as-yet-unnamed opponent.

In a noteworthy crossover moment, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has been spotted backstage at the NXT arena, adding an extra layer of intrigue to tonight’s show.

