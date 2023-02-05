The main event of tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event saw Bron Breakker retain the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match, and it looks like he already has his next challenger.

Per the stipulation announced on the Kickoff pre-show, the only way to win the main event was by pinfall or submission, not by escaping the cage. Breakker ended up finishing Waller off with a Spear, extending his reign to more than 307 days.

After the match, Breakker posed on top of the cage with the NXT Title in the air as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came to the stage. We noted before how Hayes defeated Apollo Crews at Vengeance Day, sweeping him 2-0 in their 2 of 3 Falls match.

Vengeance Day went off the air with Hayes pointing up at Breakker while Breakker posed on top of the cage.

It looks like Hayes vs. Breakker is the next feud for the NXT Title, perhaps the main event for NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. Hayes’ win over Crews tonight ended their feud, but also apparently ended Crews’ chase for the NXT Title as Dabba-Kato returned. Hayes and Crews spent their feud arguing over who was next in line for a NXT Title shot.

The Hayes vs. Breakker feud for the NXT Title is significant as they both signed with WWE as members of the February 2021 Performance Center Class. They also stood together in the early days of NXT 2.0, teaming up with Waller and Tony D’Angelo as Team 2.0 at WarGames 2021 to defeat Team Black & Gold’s LA Knight, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Butch.

