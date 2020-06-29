Big WWE NXT UK Announcement Coming Soon?

A major WWE NXT UK episode is expected to be made tomorrow.
There have been a lot of rumors and speculation on the future of NXT UK as of late, but F4Wonline.com reports that the announcement on Tuesday is related to the future of the brand. NXT UK talents were reportedly informed that there is a mandatory conference call scheduled for tomorrow, but they were not given any indication on what the call is for.
It was reported this week, via Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, that WWE has plans to tape empty arena shows for the NXT UK brand within the next two months or so.
NXT UK has not taped any new shows in months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The brand also recently saw the releases of Ligero and Travis Banks due to the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media.
Stay tuned for updates on the NXT UK brand.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- Bobby Lashley Says MVP Was Supposed To Win the Impact World Championship
- Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination
- Roman Reigns Undergoes Another Lengthy Tattoo Session
- Interesting Note on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Contract and How Wrestling Contracts Are Set Up These Days
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea