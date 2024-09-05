WWE has a big announcement on the horizon.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE is set to announce a live prime time special on NBC.

The announcement is expected to be made at some point within the next few days.

Although the location for the special remains unknown, one source indicated that tickets for the show will go on sale next Friday, so that information should be available imminently.

There has been rumblings about internal speculation pointing to a Saturday night special in December. This will be the company’s first NBC prime time special since August of 2008.

