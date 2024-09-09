Expect some big developments for WWE’s next premium live event on the “Season Premiere” of Monday Night Raw this evening.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that the main event for WWE Bad Blood 2024 will be made official on tonight’s three-hour red brand prime time program from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

As we reported over a week ago, the belief is that the headline bout for the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event next month will, in fact, be a Hell In A Cell trilogy bout between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 5 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

